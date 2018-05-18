3 injured in grenade explosion at SLAF Training School in Diyatalawa

Three persons including two instructors and a female trainee have been injured and hospitalised following a grenade explosion during an exercise at the SLAF Combat Training School in Diyatalawa, a spokesman said.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Media Spokesperson, Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne, said that the incident had occurred at around 10.00am yesteday) during a training exercise int he Nariyakanda area.

The wounded persons have been admitted to the Biyatalawa Base Hospital while one them is reportedly in critical condition.