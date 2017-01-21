Bharti Airtel committed to investing in Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







India-based telecom operator Bharti Airtel which celebrated eight years in Sri Lanka, will continue to invest in Sri Lanka in the future too and provide the best and most cost effective services to its customers, company sources said.

"We continuously invest in not only expanding our network; we also invest in building capacity. Especially in urban areas, we see that capacity is a major issue for all the operators. There are two technologies we’ve brought in: smart cache technology and dual carrier technology, Bharti Airtel Lanka CEO/MD Jinesh Hedge said Thursday at a function where they introduced famous Indian actress Pooja Umashankar as their band ambassador for 2017 to spearhead youth empowerment activities of the company.

He said that they have plans to expand the Airtel network and coverage with a focus on youth empowerment, because, 'Bharti Airtel is the most preferred brand in the telecommunication sector among the youth who are between the age of 15 to 25 years.'

'The company is always committed to youth empowerment activities in the country, Hedge said.

Smart cache involves content such as images and videos being stored in a local server, enabling faster transfer of data by bypassing international servers. Combined with dual carrier technology, bonding two 3G channels together for downloading and uploading, Airtel has announced a 40 percent increase in its 3G internet speeds.Hedge also denied speculation on the sale of Bharti Airtel to competitor Etisalat three years ago, reportedly due to allegedly unfair regulations on the part of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).