27 TN fishermen arrested in SL waters

Twenty-seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters early today, an official said.

The fishermen from Jegadapattinam and Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were arrested off Neduntheevu by the Lankan Navy and taken to Kangesanthurai port along with five boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries department, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.

On December 2, 20 fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested by the Lankan Navy on charges of fishing off Neduntheevu.(Outlook India)

