The Police Headquarters states that 260 election related complaints have been reported from the 9th of December 2017 in the run up to the local government election on February 10th.

During this period, 160 election law violations have been reported and most of the complaints lodged are on threatening individuals. Police say 82 such complaints of threatening have been reported.

Accordingly, 61 suspects have been arrested and 12 of them are candidates.