25 senior lawyers appointed as President’s Counsel

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed 25 senior lawyers as President’s Counsel, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
Prominent attorneys such as Daya Pelpola, Ariya B. Rekawa, Neville Abeyratne, Upul Jayasuriya, J.C. Weliamuna, Saliya Pieris, M.A. Sumanthiran and Mohamed Nizam Kariyappar are among those appointed as President’s Counsel.
“The President appointed these Senior Lawyers, who have reached eminence in the profession and have maintained high standards of conduct and professional rectitude, according to the power vested in him under the clause 33(2)(e) of the Constitution as President’s Counsels,’ the PMD said.
The appointed members are as follows:
Daya Pelpola
Ariya B.Rekawa
Anura Bandara Meddegoda
Nissanka Nanayakkara
Neville Abeyratne
K. Anuja Kaushika Premarathna
L.M. Hidayatullah
Samantha Rathwatte
Wijerathna Dharmasena
Upali Senarathna
Padma Bandara
Saliya Peiris
Karunarathna Herath
Mahendra Suwadarathna
P.C.M. Jayasekara
Mohan Weerakoon
R.S.P. Samaranayaka
Upul Jayasuriya
Ananda Wickramasekara
J.C Weliamuna
A. Sumanthiran
Vijaya Niranjan Perera
Karunadevage Wimaladasa
Mohammad Nisam Kariyappar
Vivekanandan Puvitharan