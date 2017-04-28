25 senior lawyers appointed as President’s Counsel

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed 25 senior lawyers as President’s Counsel, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Prominent attorneys such as Daya Pelpola, Ariya B. Rekawa, Neville Abeyratne, Upul Jayasuriya, J.C. Weliamuna, Saliya Pieris, M.A. Sumanthiran and Mohamed Nizam Kariyappar are among those appointed as President’s Counsel.

“The President appointed these Senior Lawyers, who have reached eminence in the profession and have maintained high standards of conduct and professional rectitude, according to the power vested in him under the clause 33(2)(e) of the Constitution as President’s Counsels,’ the PMD said.

The appointed members are as follows:

Daya Pelpola

Ariya B.Rekawa

Anura Bandara Meddegoda

Nissanka Nanayakkara

Neville Abeyratne

K. Anuja Kaushika Premarathna

L.M. Hidayatullah

Samantha Rathwatte

Wijerathna Dharmasena

Upali Senarathna

Padma Bandara

Saliya Peiris

Karunarathna Herath

Mahendra Suwadarathna

P.C.M. Jayasekara

Mohan Weerakoon

R.S.P. Samaranayaka

Upul Jayasuriya

Ananda Wickramasekara

J.C Weliamuna

A. Sumanthiran

Vijaya Niranjan Perera

Karunadevage Wimaladasa

Mohammad Nisam Kariyappar

Vivekanandan Puvitharan