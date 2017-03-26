25 arrested in special police operation in Welikada & Rajagiriya

Share ! tweet







Twenty-five suspects including 7 with pending arrest warrants were arrested following a special search operation carried out by police within Rajagiriya and Welikada divisions.

In addition to officers of the Welikada Police, another 87 from Panadura, Negombo, Kelaniya, Colombo North and Gampaha police stations and 50 special task force personnel participated in the operations, which was carried out between 3.30am and 8.30am this morning (25).

Police said that 100 bottles of illicit liquor, 140 grams of heroin and 10 grams of cannabis were seized during the operation. Seven suspects were arrested over pending warrants issued against them while another 18 individuals were arrested on suspicion.