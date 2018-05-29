24 killed, 170,000 affected due to bad weather

At least 24 individuals killed and more than 170,000 individuals affected in 20 districts due to the ongoing adverse weather condition, the Disaster Management Center (DMC)said.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels but water levels at Kalu River and Nilwala River are dropping slowly.

Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya districts are still under land slide threats the DMC added.

The DMC urged all relief donating agencies to work with Ministry of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management and may liaise with NDRSC for relief assistance related matters.