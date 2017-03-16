Breaking News
23 foreign investors for the health sector

23 foreign investors for the health sector

.Ministry of Heath says that 23 foreign investors have expressed their willingness invest in the development of health sector in the country.

These investors will established new hospitals, development of hospitals, manufacturing of pharmaceutical items and surgical items as well.

Malaysian company has come to an agreement to provide high quality products that needed for the health sector at an affordable manner. It is reported that foreign investor held discussion with the Ministry to set up a surgical manufacturing plant as well.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*