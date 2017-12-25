23 election law violations reported ahead of LG elections

In the run up to the local government elections on 10th February, 23 complaints related to election law violations have been reported.

The Police Headquarters said the complaints have been received on incidents reported during the period from the 09th of this month till 6 am Sunday (24).

Two incidents of violations of election laws have been reported from Matara, Thihagoda and Nochchiyagama from 6.00 am yesterday (23) to 6.00am today.

Also, 5 complaints have been received from Gampaha, Doranagoda, Hambantota, Bandarawela, Yakkala and Bibile areas, the police said.