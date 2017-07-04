Home / HEALTH / 225 deaths due to Dengue

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year.

Alarmed by the magnitude of the crisis, the government deployed 400 soldiers and police officers on Tuesday to clear away rotting garbage, stagnant water pools and other potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni, Colombo’s chief medical officer, said people’s failure to clear puddles and piles of trash after last month’s heavy monsoon rains had compounded the problem.

 

