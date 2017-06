Over 21,000 displaced people are still in 202 welfare centres almost over a week after the massive floods accompanied by landslides triggered by heavy showers hit eleven districts in the southwestern districts of the country, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

There are 6,270 families at safe locations; 4,005 of them are from the Ratnapura District.

According to the DMC, 212 deaths have been confirmed with 147 injured people and 79 missing.