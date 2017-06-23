21 more poaching Indians arrested

Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft assigned to the Northern Naval Command arrested four Indian poachers along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters Northwest of Delft Island on Wednesday (June, 21).

Having brought the arrested fishermen, fishing trawler and their fishing gear to the naval base, SLNS Elara in Kareitivu, the Indians were handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Director of Fisheries for onward legal action.

In separate operations, the navy arrested 17 more Indian poachers east of Nagarkovil .