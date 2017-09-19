20th Amendment inconsistent with the Constitution

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya informed the House that the Supreme Court had found several clauses of the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution to be inconsistent with the constitution and that a referendum will be required to legally establish the proposed Bill.

Accordingly the Speaker informed the parliament that the decision arrived at by the people following a referendum is to be endorsed and certified by the President in accordance with article 80 of the constitution.

It was also ordered to include the determination of the Supreme Court in the record of today’s parliamentary proceedings.