2016 development work completed at Uhana

The development programmes undertaken in the Uhana divisional secretariat area with the 2016 decentralized budgetary allocations have now been fully completed.

Co-chairperson of the regional coordinating committee, deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage thanked the divisional secretary and other officials for this achievement.

She was speaking at the Uhana regional coordinating committee meeting.

Issues with regard to lands, garbage disposal, road development, pavement hawkers, illegal constructions and wild elephant invasions came under discussion.