200 Lakwanithas appointed JPs

200 activists of Eksath Lakwanitha Peramuna were appointed justices of the peace at a function chaired by deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage at Temple Trees yesterday (16).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gamage said the appointments have been made covering the entire country and based on qualifications.

She urged the appointees to safeguard the dignity of their new position, be exemplary and serve all irrespective of any difference.

The deputy minister said that women have gained many achievements under the government formed by the UNP and the SLFP to develop the country.

Foremost among them is the fulfillment of the prime minister’s promise to ensure a 25 per cent women’s representation at the upcoming local government polls, she said.

Commenting on women entrepreneurship, she said the government would assist women o launch and develop income generation projects.

She added that action would be taken to appoint 1,000 female lottery agents countrywide in consultation with the chairperson of the National Lotteries Board.