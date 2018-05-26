20 dead, nearly 55,000 affected by severe weather

Nearly 53,712 persons belonging to 40,017 families have been affected due to the heavy pre-monsoon rains across Sri Lanka in 19 districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

The death toll due to the severe weather condition has risen to 19, the DMC said in its latest update.

A total of 84,943 persons belonging to 18,542 families are affected by the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

55,553 persons from 14, 265 families have been displaced and they have been provided shelter in 265 safe locations, according to DMC.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department Director Athula Karunanayake said that south-west monsoon is still suppressed by the persisting wind circulations and is expected to settled by end of this week.