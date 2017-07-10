2% tax on land hosting dengue breeding sites

The government on Monday said it would impose a new tax on abandoned lands in the Western Province to help curb the spread of dengue fever, which has claimed 225 lives.

Chief Minister of the Western Province Isuru Dewapriya said a 2 percent tax would be charged on the total value of the abandoned lands from its owners in order to curb the spread of the mosquito borne disease, if dengue breeding sites are found on the property.

The Epidemiology Unit of Sri Lanka said that to date, 80,732 people had been infected with dengue and approximately 43.22 percent of dengue cases were reported from the Western province.