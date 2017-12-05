19-storeyed nursing faculty will be opened soon

The first ever Nursing Faculty, affiliated to the University of Colombo, will be opened on December 20 by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Sri Jayewardenepura hospital premises.

Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne told parliament yesterday that the Nursing Faculty comprised a 19- storeyed fully fledged building and another 14- storeyed building for hostel facilities. The government had spent Rs 14,500 million on the new Faculty, he said

The Minister made these comments when JVP MP Dr Nalinda Jayatissa pointed out a dearth of 42,000 nurses. “Currently, our cadre of nurses is 32,000 whereas it should be 74,000,” MP Jayatissa said.

He was opening the Committee Stage debate of Budget 2018 in Parliament yesterday, when the Finance Heads of the Health and Indigenous Medicine Ministry, were taken up.

Dr Jayatissa commended the move to allocate Rs 1,250 million for constructing three new medical faculties and requested upgrading of the teaching hospitals.