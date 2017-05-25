19 missing fishing boats return to shore

The 19 fishing boats that were reported missing yesterday (24) have all returned, sources say.

Police stated that a complaint had been received that the boats had not arrived back as scheduled, after setting off towards the eastern seas in the early hours of yesterday.

The strong wind conditions at Eravur, Punnakuda and Sawkade were cited as the reason for the delay.

Police stated that the fishing boats had reached the shore at approximately 6.00 pm yesterday (24).

They also confirmed that 67 fishermen had been aboard the 19 fishing boats.