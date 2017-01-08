17 more remanded over Hambantota clashes

Share ! tweet







Seventeen persons arrested for violating court orders and damaging public property in Hambantota have been remanded after being produced before the Hambantota Magistrate, said.

Of the suspects, 13 were remanded till January 09 while the other four were remanded till January 10. At least 21 people, including three police officers, were injured Saturday in violent clashes between Sri Lankan government supporters and protesters marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to try to break up the clashes, which took place as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was attending the opening ceremony for the industrial zone development project, located near the port city of Hambantota.