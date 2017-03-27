16 kg gold smuggled via sea from Sri Lanka, seized

Share ! tweet







The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16.32 kg of gold in Ramanathapuram on late Sunday night.

The DRI teams from Thoothukudi and Coimbatore have intercepted a courier van at the coastal Devipattinam, near Ramnad on Sunday night, and seized smuggled gold bars.

They have detained the van driver and taken him to Madurai after overnight stay at the customs office in Ramnathapuram.

The gold bars were believed to have been smuggled from Sri Lanka via sea and landed in Thondi coast on Sunday.(The Hindu)