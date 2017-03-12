Breaking News
150,000 jobs in Free Trade Zones go abegging

Over 150,000 jobs in the free trade zones are going a begging  due to want of takers.

 

Public Enterprise Development Minister Eran Wickremeratne told The Sunday Island yesterday that  Sri Lanka may have to get down unskilled workers  such as labourers from abroad, if  people considered it below their dignity to perform such tasks.

 

"There are over 150,000 unskilled jobs waiting to be filled in the economic zones, but there are no takers", he revealed. Some people, Wickremeratne  explained, may not want to do such jobs, since it was below their salary expectations, while certain others did not  want to move too far away from their home base. 

 

He said that the government had embarked on  a drive to create a large knowledgeable workforce, which included a compulsory  13-year  education for children.

