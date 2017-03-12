150,000 jobs in Free Trade Zones go abegging

Share ! tweet







Over 150,000 jobs in the free trade zones are going a begging due to want of takers.

Public Enterprise Development Minister Eran Wickremeratne told The Sunday Island yesterday that Sri Lanka may have to get down unskilled workers such as labourers from abroad, if people considered it below their dignity to perform such tasks.

"There are over 150,000 unskilled jobs waiting to be filled in the economic zones, but there are no takers", he revealed. Some people, Wickremeratne explained, may not want to do such jobs, since it was below their salary expectations, while certain others did not want to move too far away from their home base.

He said that the government had embarked on a drive to create a large knowledgeable workforce, which included a compulsory 13-year education for children.