15 undergrad ragging suspects further remanded

Kandy Chief Magistrate Indika Attanayake further remanded, till June 01, 15 undergraduates as he was satisfied with the two sureties named by the suspects on Thursday (26).

The undergraduates who had been on remand for at least three months were allowed bail by the Central Provincial High Court Judge of Kandy Sarojini Kusala Weerawardhana allowed bail in a sum of Rs. 5000 cash each with two sureties worth Rs. 500,000 each.

Chief Magistrate Indika Attanayake stated that the court was not satisfied with the sureties named by the suspects. He postponed further action and remanded the suspects till June 01.

The fifteen senior undergraduates are from the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Peradeniya.

The suspects were arrested on February 19 following a complaint of severe ragging on eight junior undergraduates of the university in a rented house at Megoda Kalugamuwa near Per