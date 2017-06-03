146 schools affected by disaster

One hundred an forty six schools in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western Provinces have been affected by floods, according to the Education Ministry.

The Sabaragamuwa Province has the highest number of affected schools (65) the Western Province (64). In the Southern Province 17 schools have been affected.

Another 77 schools are used to accommodate evacuated victims. In Sabaragamuwa the disaster-affected people are accommodated in 35 schools while in the Western Province the number of such schools is 35. In the Southern Province there are 12 schools, according to the Education Ministry.

About 50 schoolchildren have died in the recent floods.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said old school buildings which had deteriorated would be demolished.

Meanwhile, all schools in flood affected areas mainly in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western Provinces were closed last week. Minister Kariyawasam said arrangements would be made to hold extra classes for those schools.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), about 1,540 houses have been destroyed and 7,714 others damaged by the floods. The overall death toll from the disasters has risen to 300.