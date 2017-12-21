12-member delegation to visit Russia

A 12-member delegation was scheduled to visit Russia on December 24 to discuss the quality of asbestos imported to Sri Lanka from Russia, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Dr. Saman Weerasinghe said today.

“The asbestos imported to Sri Lanka is used by the Russians as well. Their opinion is that there was no health issues associated with their products,” he said.

The ambassador said the team would visit the asbestos factories in Russia and test the quality of the asbestos produced there.

“The Russian authorities are ready to give documentary proof to the Sri Lankan experts on the quality of their asbestos products,” he said.