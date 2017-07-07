12-hour water cut in Kotte

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that the water supply to Kotte and neighbouring areas would be cut off for a period of 12 hours on Sunday (09).

The water supply will be cut off in order to complete an essential repair, the NWSDB stated.

Accordingly, the restriction will be in place from 2.00 pm on Sunday (09) till 2.00 am the following day (10).

The following regions will be affected by the water-cut:

Moragasmulla

Rajagiriya

Obesekarapura

Bandaranayakapura

Koswatte

Kotte

Main road extending from Rajagiriya to the Open University at Nawala, and all associated by-lanes

Lake Drive and Lake Garden of Rajagiriya

For more information, contact: 193