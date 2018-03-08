Home / LATEST / 12-hour police curfew to be imposed in Kandy

12-hour police curfew to be imposed in Kandy

Police curfew will be imposed in the Kandy administrative district from 6.00pm today to 6.00am tomorrow (9), the Police Spokesman said.

Under emergency regulations, the IGP had ordered a 24-hour curfew to be imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 4.00pm yesterday.

However, due to the people’s request to remove the curfew for a short period to attend to their essential activities including purchasing of food and other items, President Maithripala Sirisena had decided to remove the curfew from 10 a.m. and re-impose at 6 p.m. in the Kandy District.

 

