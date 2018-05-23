10 dead, nearly 85,000 affected

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that nearly 85,000 people in 14 districts have been affected due to the heavy monsoon rain and strong winds across Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the severe weather condition has also risen to 10, the DMC said in its latest update.

A total of 84,943persons belonging to 18,542 families are affected by the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

The DMC said that 27,621 persons from 7,526 families have been displaced and that they have been provided shelter at 194 safe locations.

The Ratnapura District is the worst affected with 24,625 people affected while 22,673 are affected in Gampaha District. People in Puttalam District (12,760) and Colombo District (7,482) have also been affected significantly.