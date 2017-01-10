Breaking News
  • 6 including 5 cops get capital punishment

    6 including 5 cops get capital punishment

    Six accused including five cops and a Civil Security guard have been sentenced to death by the Badulla High Court over a murder of a suspect. The judgment was delivered when the case was taken up for ...

    The European dress is not compulsory for top state officials, other than on essential occasions, says president Maithripala Sirisena. Addressing a functi0n in Colombo today, he said the circular that ...

    Court grated bail for Yoshita Rajapaksa's grand aunt Daisy Forest in a money laundering case for buying a property worth Rs 36 million, our news sources said ...

    A discussion will be held with the party leaders and the Delimitation Appeals Review Committee on Monday (09). Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also participate at the meeting, it was reported...

    At least ten MPs of the Joint Opposition (JO) would be taken into custody during the next couple of days for staging protests in Hambantota in violation of a court order banning demonstrations, a seni...

    The extended the remand of former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne arrested on January 2nd for allegedly misappropriating Rs.12 million of public funds during his tenure at the previous governm...

    Seventeen persons arrested for violating court orders and damaging public property in Hambantota have been remanded after being produced before the Hambantota Magistrate, said. Of the suspects, 13 wer...

