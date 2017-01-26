Latest News
IUSF convener remandedConvener of the Inter-University Student Federation (IUSF) Lahiru Weerasekara has been remanded until 9 February ... Read More »
Commission appointed to look into Bond issue
Speaker to send COPE report to AG
Govt to give seven perches to each estate worker family
Arjuna Mahendra not holding any positions
New agreement with BahrainThe Foreign Employment Bureau says that the Memorandum of Understudying sign with Bahrain on supplying ... Read More »
Lowest tea export recorded after seven years
SriLankan Airlines issues clarification
€50mn to improve Colombo water network
Central Bank, law enforcement authorities probe transactions of EPF
India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UNIndia will continue to remain the world’s fastest growing large developing economy this year as ... Read More »
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
Five UAE diplomats killed in Afghanistan
Sasikala urges India, Sri Lanka to release fishermen, boats
António Guterres begins term as UN’s 9th Secretary-General
Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope testJamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter ... Read More »
Sri Lanka beat South Africa
Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series
Captain Angelo Mathews, injured players to return to Sri Lanka
All eye lenses and machines to supply from private sectorThe Ministry of Health has already given instructions to purchase all cataract lenses and other ... Read More »
Prices of eye lenses to be reduced from next week
Health Ministry rules out Japanese encephalitis epidemic
Private hospitals to regulate
Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year
A/L applications should forward before 15th FebA/L-2017 applications should be forwarded to the Examination Department on or before 15th of February ... Read More »
Indian scholarship applying period extended
State universities to be converted into Green universities
2017 exams schedule announced
Digital summit in Sri LankaA two-day international digital summit will be held in Sri Lanka on March 23 and ... Read More »
Scan machines for airmail investigations
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December
Solar power to Samurdhi recipients