President commutes death sentence of 60 prisoners to life imprisonmentPresident Maithripala Sirisena has commuted 60 prisoners who were on death row in jails to ... Read More »
Freedom should be truly meaningful – Daya
Gemunu demands Rs.500mn from Dilan Perera
Cabinet reshuffle expected in government soon
Law and Order Ministry to consult AG
A330 air bus deal sends SriLankan Airlines into a tailspinDebt-ridden national carrier SriLankan Airlines has been sent into a tailspin following the almost, near-crash ... Read More »
Water tariff revision in the pipeline
Sri Lanka eyes China free trade deal this year
LOLC’s internationally recognised
Ravi urges private sector to import rice
VK Sasikala to be next Tamil Nadu CMVK Sasikala- the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa who became the party chief after her ... Read More »
New Secretary of State for USA
US halts detention of Visa holders in seven Muslim countries
HMK wants to hoist Indian national flag at Katchaitheevu
India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UN
South Africa beat Sri LankaSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wicket in the 1st One Day International in ... Read More »
Colours night for police
Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope test
Sri Lanka beat South Africa
Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series
GMOA to seek int’l intervention on SAITM issueThe Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said said it would even seek international intervention to ... Read More »
Health Minister cancels tender for importing cancer drug
GMOA to stage token strike today
27,873 new cancer patients registered last year
Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals
Ruhuna University’s Wellamadama complex closedThe Wellamadama Complex of the University of Ruhuna has been temporarily closed until further notice ... Read More »
Appeal to be made to SC against SAITM judgement
Action to be taken without considering positions
Seven educational officers interdicted
2310 candidates fail Sinhala at O’Level
Huawei launches flagship phabletHuawei, a leading smartphone brand in Sri Lanka introduced the Huawei MediaPad T2 7.0 to ... Read More »
Digital summit in Sri Lanka
Scan machines for airmail investigations
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December