Queen Elizabeth extends wishes on Independence DayQueen Elizabeth II in a message on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day has extended her best ... Read More »
Right to Information Act in-force from today
Social welfare events to coincide with president’s visit
CID interrogates two military officers
President requests mothers to take lead in making families drug-free
Ravi urges private sector to import riceFnance minister Ravi Karunanayake urged private traders to import rice quickly after import taxes were ... Read More »
Lottery sellers resume business
Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year
Port City gazette presented to Parliament
Ampara plant nursery owners paid Rs. 4.8 m
New Secretary of State for USAFormer CEO of the oil giant Exxon Mobil 64 year old Rex Tillerson confirmed by ... Read More »
US halts detention of Visa holders in seven Muslim countries
HMK wants to hoist Indian national flag at Katchaitheevu
India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UN
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
South Africa beat Sri LankaSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wicket in the 1st One Day International in ... Read More »
Colours night for police
Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope test
Sri Lanka beat South Africa
Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series
Health Minister cancels tender for importing cancer drugHealth Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne today stated that the tender granted for the importation of ... Read More »
GMOA to stage token strike today
27,873 new cancer patients registered last year
Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals
Teaching dental hospital to open today
Action to be taken without considering positionsMinister f Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that they will take action without looking at ... Read More »
Seven educational officers interdicted
2310 candidates fail Sinhala at O’Level
Proposal for national policy on education presented to President
A/L applications should forward before 15th Feb
Huawei launches flagship phabletHuawei, a leading smartphone brand in Sri Lanka introduced the Huawei MediaPad T2 7.0 to ... Read More »
Digital summit in Sri Lanka
Scan machines for airmail investigations
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December