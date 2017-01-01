Latest News
President calls for doing the right thing at the right time for greater goodPresident Maithripala Sirisena today called for people to 'do the right thing at the right ... Read More »
UNP condemns state minister’s statement glorifying LTTE leader Prabhakaran
‘Don’t pay for substandard constructions’
Presidential order to declare wild life zone
CPC Chairman resigns
Rice crop in 2017 Yala season could also be hitWith Sri Lanka’s ongoing main Maha cultivation season already badly hit by drought, the Yala ... Read More »
Sri Lanka maintains policy rates, current monetary policy stance is appropriate
Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo rises to 4.1 percent in December 2016
New leasing system from next year
Success in distribution of mango plants
António Guterres begins term as UN’s 9th Secretary-GeneralThe incoming United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres officially begins his five year term today after ... Read More »
AIADMK picks Jaya’s soul sister Sasikala as its Chief
Jayalalithaa’s body to be exhume?
No survivors after Tu-154 plane crashed
Russia plane crash site found in Black Sea
South Africa beat Sri LankaSouth Africa snapped up Sri Lanka’s last five wickets for 40 runs to surge to ... Read More »
Sri Lanka needs 248 runs to win
Susanthika in ICU
Sri Lanka 181/7
Lakmal grabs four wickets
Government to reduce prices of surgical equipmentMinister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has decided to reduce the prices of surgical equipment, ... Read More »
Health Ministry plans to reduce the prices of another 50 types of pharmaceuticals
Measures to crackdown on dengue mosquito breeding
Cheap drugs vanish from market with price controls
Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries
Deadline of school uniform vouchers todayThe deadline of school uniform vouchers will come to an end today, Ministry of Education ... Read More »
A/L results to be released before Jan. 12
‘No development sans education’
A/L results before 8th of Jan
68 schools closed till January 16 for paper marking
Solar panels at a reasonable costMinistry of Power and Renewable Energy has started a programme to supply solar panels at ... Read More »
Airtel No 1 Internet service provider in Sri Lanka
First phase of electric train service to be introduced in 2020
Tabs for fishermen
New technology for the train service