Latest News
-
Development projects in A’pura no damage to national heritage sites-PMPrime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge today assured that all development projects in Anuradhapura District would be ... Read More »
-
Trial against Sajin Vass fixed for May 3
-
Time has come to protect the country and economy
-
No ‘cold war’ within the government – Petroleum Minister
-
President calls for highest standards and quality in Sri Lankan products
-
Sri Lanka stuck in ‘gigantic debt trap’ says govtSri Lanka Thursday said it was stuck in a "gigantic debt trap" and that paying ... Read More »
-
Maximum retail price reduced in five essential commodities
-
Special Commodity Levy on imported rice reduced
-
Lottery ticket priced at Rs 20
-
Fitch Rating re-affirms BoC AA+ (lka) Outlook Stable
-
US halts detention of Visa holders in seven Muslim countriesUS judge temporarily halts detentions of Visa holders from seven Muslim countries under Trump immigration ... Read More »
-
HMK wants to hoist Indian national flag at Katchaitheevu
-
India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UN
-
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
-
Five UAE diplomats killed in Afghanistan
-
South Africa beat Sri LankaSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wicket in the 1st One Day International in ... Read More »
-
Colours night for police
-
Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope test
-
Sri Lanka beat South Africa
-
Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series
-
Prices in drugs and surgical items to come downMinister of Health Dr.Rajitha Senaratne says that prices of medical drugs and surgical equipment will ... Read More »
-
Asiri Central offers Sri Lanka’s first advanced neuro-interventional treatment
-
All eye lenses and machines to supply from private sector
-
Prices of eye lenses to be reduced from next week
-
Health Ministry rules out Japanese encephalitis epidemic
-
Seven educational officers interdictedIt is reported that seven education officials who were in Royal College students admission board ... Read More »
-
2310 candidates fail Sinhala at O’Level
-
Proposal for national policy on education presented to President
-
A/L applications should forward before 15th Feb
-
Indian scholarship applying period extended
-
Huawei launches flagship phabletHuawei, a leading smartphone brand in Sri Lanka introduced the Huawei MediaPad T2 7.0 to ... Read More »
-
Digital summit in Sri Lanka
-
Scan machines for airmail investigations
-
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle
-
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December