Breaking News
  • Queen Elizabeth extends wishes on Independence Day

    Queen Elizabeth II in a message on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day has extended her best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Sri Lanka in the coming year. “It gives me ...

  • Health Minister cancels tender for importing cancer drug

    Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne today stated that the tender granted for the importation of the cancer treatment drug Nimotuzumab, has been cancelled as per his instructions.  The minister s...

  • Right to Information Act in-force from today

    Minister of Parliament Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka says the Right to Information (RTI) Act is enforced from today. The Extraordinary Gazette announcing the date of enforcement of the...

  • Ukranian Captain’s FR petition fixed for support

    The Supreme Court yesterday fixed for support on March 6, the fundamental rights violation petition filed by the Ukranian Gennady Gavvylor, the Caption of ‘MV Avant Garde’, complaining aga...

  • Abducted schoolgirl rescued after 3km chase

    Acting on a tip-off, two policemen on traffic duty at Pelmadulla recently chased behind a three wheeler a distance of about three kilometres and took into custody its driver and rescued a schoolgirl h...

  • Social welfare events to coincide with president’s visit

    To coincide with president Maithripala Sirisena’s tour of the eastern province on January 01, minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage carried out social welfare events in Ampar...

  • CID interrogates two military officers

    The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that two military officers who were in charge of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's securit...

Latest News

February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017

