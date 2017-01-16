Latest News
-
Weerakumara Dissanayake at FCIDNational Freedom Front MP Weerakumara Dissanayake arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) a ... Read More »
-
UNP’s member to sign Delimitation Committee report today
-
Travel ban imposed on Avant Garde Chairman and former Defense
-
Rathana Thero to act as an independent MP
-
Ranil to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders at Davos Economic Forum
-
Lottery sellers again on war path from todaySecretary of All Island Lottery Sellers Association Sunil Suresh Madurasinghe yesterday says the members of ... Read More »
-
Bakery prices to increase?
-
Sri Lanka eyes oil imports from Iran
-
More fish released to Ampara reservoirs
-
India helps harvest rainwater in Jaffna
-
Five UAE diplomats killed in AfghanistanFive United Arab Emirates diplomats killed in Kandahar bomb in Afghanistan on Tuesday, UAE confirmed. Read More »
-
Sasikala urges India, Sri Lanka to release fishermen, boats
-
António Guterres begins term as UN’s 9th Secretary-General
-
AIADMK picks Jaya’s soul sister Sasikala as its Chief
-
Jayalalithaa’s body to be exhume?
-
Cricket stadium for PollonnaruwaA modern cricket stadium will be constructed in Pollonnaruwa Higurakgoda area. The Cricket Board President ... Read More »
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka
-
South Africa all out for 426 runs
-
FIFA Council have unanimously approved a World Cup of 48 teams
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka
-
Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the yearPrevalence of mosquito-borne dengue is alarmingly rising in Sri Lanka and according to the Ministry ... Read More »
-
Japan to assist Sri Lankan pharmaceutical industry
-
Kandy Hospital opens ‘Isolation Ward’ to treat H1N1 patients
-
Sri Lanka to amend prevention of mosquito breeding act to control rising dengue disease
-
Charging money for heart stents and lenses for cataract patients banned at national hospitals
-
Indian scholarship applying period extendedThe period for applying for Indian government scholarships programme i.e. Sri Jawahlal Nehru and Rajeev ... Read More »
-
State universities to be converted into Green universities
-
2017 exams schedule announced
-
2017 exams schedule announced
-
A/L results out
-
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circleThe setting up of smart social circles in state institutions was launched today at the ... Read More »
-
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December
-
Solar power to Samurdhi recipients
-
Yahoo to be named Altaba
-
Solar panels at a reasonable cost