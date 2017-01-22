Latest News
AG given time to file objectionsThe Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi, yesterday gave the Attorney General, time till January ... Read More »
Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne granted bail
Supreme Court issues notice on Lankaenews editor
Cabinet rejects moves to decriminalize homosexuality
Delimitation report handed over to Minister with all signatures
Bharti Airtel committed to investing in Sri LankaIndia-based telecom operator Bharti Airtel which celebrated eight years in Sri Lanka, will continue to ... Read More »
IMF commends Sri Lanka’s strategy to create financial discipline
Imported rice should not be sold beyond Rs. 76 per kg : President
Agricultural modernization programme launched
Indo-Lanka accord on Trinco port soon
India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UNIndia will continue to remain the world’s fastest growing large developing economy this year as ... Read More »
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
Five UAE diplomats killed in Afghanistan
Sasikala urges India, Sri Lanka to release fishermen, boats
António Guterres begins term as UN’s 9th Secretary-General
South Africa beat Sri LankaDavid Miller smashed a quick-fire 40 as a new-look South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by ... Read More »
Cricket stadium for Pollonnaruwa
South Africa beat Sri Lanka
South Africa all out for 426 runs
FIFA Council have unanimously approved a World Cup of 48 teams
Health Ministry rules out Japanese encephalitis epidemicThe Health Ministry yesterday reassured the public that there was no need to fear an ... Read More »
Private hospitals to regulate
Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year
Japan to assist Sri Lankan pharmaceutical industry
Kandy Hospital opens ‘Isolation Ward’ to treat H1N1 patients
Indian scholarship applying period extendedThe period for applying for Indian government scholarships programme i.e. Sri Jawahlal Nehru and Rajeev ... Read More »
State universities to be converted into Green universities
2017 exams schedule announced
A/L results out
Scan machines for airmail investigationsThe Ministry of Postal Services will deploy two scan machines to the central mail system ... Read More »
Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle
Singer crosses Rs. 1 bn worth Huawei smartphone sales in December
Solar power to Samurdhi recipients
Yahoo to be named Altaba