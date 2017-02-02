Breaking News
  • Veteran actor Baptis Fernando no more

    Veteran actor Baptis Fernando no more

    Veteran actor Baptist Fernando passed away while at hospital a short while ago. He was 84 at the time of his death.  Waranakularuisya Maha Lekamge John Baptist Fernando was educated at Joseph Vas...

  • Foundation to eliminate poverty this year – Daya

    Foundation to eliminate poverty this year – Daya

    The foundation to eliminate poverty by raising national production will be laid this year, says minister Daya Gamage. He was speaking at the opening of a Sanghavasa at Sri Dhammapala Viveka Senasana i...

  • Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year

    Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year

    The year 2016 has recorded the highest foreign remittances amounting to USD 7,241.5 million equivalent to Rs.1054.5 billion, Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Athukorala has said. In 2015, Sri Lank...

  • Missing trade union activist found in Ingiriya

    Missing trade union activist found in Ingiriya

    The trade union activist, who was reported missing for the past three days due to allegedly being abducted by a group of individual, has been discovered after he was dropped off by a van in the Ingiri...

  • Case against Gammanpila summons issued

    Case against Gammanpila summons issued

    The Attorney General has informed the Colombo High Court that summons have been issued to the Australian couple to appear in Courts with respect of the case against MP Udaya Gammanpila.  The Seni...

  • President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police

    President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police

    President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utm...

  • Port City gazette presented to Parliament

    Port City gazette presented to Parliament

    Gazette notifications giving sweeping tax concessions for the Port City and a mixed development project at Slave Island have been presented to Parliament by the Government.  The Port City project...

Latest News

Veteran actor Baptis Fernando no more

Veteran actor Baptis Fernando no more

February 1, 2017

Foundation to eliminate poverty this year – Daya

Foundation to eliminate poverty this year – Daya

February 1, 2017

Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year

Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year

February 1, 2017

POLITICS

BUSINESS

INSIDE DIGATHA NEWS

WORLD

SPORTS

ART

HEALTH

EDUCATION

TECHNOLOGY