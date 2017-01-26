Breaking News
    Indonesian to donate rice to SL to control escalating prices

    The government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Informatio...

    IUSF convener remanded

    Convener of the Inter-University Student Federation (IUSF) Lahiru Weerasekara has been remanded until 9 February by the Fort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Weerasekara was arrested last night o...

    Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope test

    Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance, CNN reported. Carter's positive tes...

    Digital summit in Sri Lanka

    A two-day international digital summit will be held in Sri Lanka on March 23 and 24 with the participation of experts and executives of well-known companies such as Facebook, Google, Social Capital an...

    New agreement with Bahrain

    The Foreign Employment Bureau says that the Memorandum of Understudying sign with Bahrain on supplying of labout to the country has been refresh, which has already been expires the time period. This d...

    Lowest tea export recorded after seven years

    Last year the government exported Kg 288.7 million tea to other countries. This amount is 5.03 percent less than the previous year ie 2015.In 2015 Sri Lanka exported Kg 306..9 million to other countri...

    All eye lenses and machines to supply from private sector

    The Ministry of Health has already given instructions to purchase all cataract lenses and other related other things from the private sector. According to Director General of Health Services that all ...

